Tashkent, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Tashkent hosts the 24th International Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition, "Textile Expo Uzbekistan 2025", a key platform to showcase the sector's achievements to a broad audience. The event is organized by Iteca Exhibitions in partnership with ICA Eurasia Group and several local organizations.

This year, the exhibition brought together more than 165 companies and brands, including participants from Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkey. Over 100 international buyers, retailers, and suppliers attended as guests.

The exhibition features various product categories, including winding yarn, knitted and silk fabrics, home textiles, footwear and accessories, secondary materials, medical textiles, dyes and chemicals, and packaging products.

New areas such as cotton and fiber-based goods, ready-made clothing, underwear, and recycled fabrics are also showcased.

Notably, the exhibition supports large industrial enterprises and small business representatives. National products are displayed at a dedicated "Made in Uzbekistan" stand, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan. This includes denim fabrics, home textiles, workwear, and accessories for domestic and export markets. The exhibition will conclude on May 16.