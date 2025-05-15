Open Menu

Uzbekistan's Textile Industry Strengthens Its Position In International Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Uzbekistan's textile industry strengthens its position in international market

Tashkent, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Tashkent hosts the 24th International Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition, "Textile Expo Uzbekistan 2025", a key platform to showcase the sector's achievements to a broad audience. The event is organized by Iteca Exhibitions in partnership with ICA Eurasia Group and several local organizations.

This year, the exhibition brought together more than 165 companies and brands, including participants from Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkey. Over 100 international buyers, retailers, and suppliers attended as guests.

The exhibition features various product categories, including winding yarn, knitted and silk fabrics, home textiles, footwear and accessories, secondary materials, medical textiles, dyes and chemicals, and packaging products.

New areas such as cotton and fiber-based goods, ready-made clothing, underwear, and recycled fabrics are also showcased.

Notably, the exhibition supports large industrial enterprises and small business representatives. National products are displayed at a dedicated "Made in Uzbekistan" stand, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan. This includes denim fabrics, home textiles, workwear, and accessories for domestic and export markets. The exhibition will conclude on May 16.

Recent Stories

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I seri ..

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh

17 minutes ago
 UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump o ..

UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to Unit ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

10 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

19 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

19 hours ago
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

19 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

19 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

19 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

19 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

19 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World