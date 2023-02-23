Uzbekistan's state uranium mining company Navoiyuran announced Thursday that it would be exporting uranium oxide to India from May in a bid to expand the geography of its supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Uzbekistan's state uranium mining company Navoiyuran announced Thursday that it would be exporting uranium oxide to India from May in a bid to expand the geography of its supplies.

"From March 2023, the export of natural uranium products, which is a strategic raw material, to India will begin," the company said in a statement.

The Central Asian nation has been exporting uranium oxide, which is used in nuclear fuel rods, to Japan, South Korea, the United States and Canada. It signed a deal with India's Department of Atomic Energy during the visit of an Indian delegation to Navoiyuran in 2019.

The UN nuclear watchdog IAEA ranks Uzbekistan as the world's fifth largest uranium producer, with all of its uranium marked for export. Navoiyuran said in 2022 it planned to double production by 2030, bumping it up to 7,100 tonnes a year.