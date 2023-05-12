Uzbekistan's Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP) on Friday proposed to nominate incumbent leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev as its candidate for the upcoming presidential election on July 9, the party's press office told Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Uzbekistan's Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP) on Friday proposed to nominate incumbent leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev as its candidate for the upcoming presidential election on July 9, the party's press office told Sputnik.

"At the plenum of UzLiDeP, held in Tashkent on May 12, a decision was made to nominate a member of the political council of the party, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, as a presidential candidate for early elections on July 9," the party's spokesman said, adding that the candidacy now must be approved at the party congress in late May.