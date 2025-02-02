Uzun rescues draw for Frankfurt against Wolfsburg

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Can Uzun's 81st-minute goal took Eintracht Frankfurt to a 1-1 home draw with Wolfsburg on Sunday, cancelling out an embarrassing Tuta own goal early in the second half.

Frankfurt looked tired after Thursday's 2-0 Europa League loss at Roma, lacking the fluency and bite which has propelled them into the top four this season.

Five minutes into the second half, Frankfurt and Tuta made a meal of a less than dangerous long ball, with the Brazilian unaware the lightning-fast Mohamed Amoura was approaching.

Under Amoura's pressure, Tuta tipped the ball past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and into his own net.

With nine minutes remaining and the hosts on the attack, midfielder Jean-Matteo Bahoya whipped in a cross for fellow 19-year-old Uzun.

The Turkey midfielder jumped highest, heading in from close range to level the scores.

Frankfurt looked more likely to score a winner in the dying stages as the game grew increasingly wild, Uzun lashing just over in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The Wolves held on to claim a valuable point, climbing above Borussia Dortmund into 10th but just four points shy of fourth place in a congested Bundesliga mid-table.

Frankfurt's point takes them five clear of fourth-placed RB Leipzig, who were held to a scoreless draw at Union Berlin on Saturday.

Frankfurt defender Arthur Theate, who extended his deal at the club until 2029 on Sunday morning, admitted his team were "tired."

"We didn't bring what we wanted -- the intensity was too low, we weren't aggressive against ball.

"But we came back and that's the good thing to take out of tonight.

Later on Sunday, Bayer Leverkusen can close the gap to league leaders Bayern Munich to six points with a win at home against lowly Hoffenheim.