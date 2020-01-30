Vacation for Chinese Students Studying in Russia to Be Extended Until March 2 - Ministry

Vacation for Chinese students studying in Russia will be extended until March 2 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Ministry of Education and Science said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Vacation for Chinese students studying in Russia will be extended until March 2 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Ministry of education and Science said on Thursday.

"To ensure prolongation (provision) of vacation for students coming from the People's Republic of China until March 2, 2020 (taking into consideration the 14-day incubation period), and to include relevant changes into the academic schedule," the ministry's decree read.

Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin requested earlier in the day the country's Far Eastern border closure to prevent the coronavirus, originating in China, from spreading to Russia.