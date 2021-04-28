(@FahadShabbir)

Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer need to wear masks outdoors, except at crowded events, US government health authorities said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer need to wear masks outdoors, except at crowded events, US government health authorities said Tuesday.

Under the newly released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, fully vaccinated people can eat, walk or attend small gatherings outside without a mask.

Masks are still considered necessary for vaccinated people if they are at concerts, parades or large sporting events, even when outdoors, the CDC said.