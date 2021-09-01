Vaccinated Americans Fear Delta Variant More Than Unvaccinated by 22 Point Margin - Poll

Fears over the COVID-19 delta variant among vaccinated Americans surged 9 percentage points in the past month, with 89 percent saying they are "very" or "somewhat" concerned, a Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Fears over the COVID-19 delta variant among vaccinated Americans surged 9 percentage points in the past month, with 89 percent saying they are "very" or "somewhat" concerned, a Morning Consult poll said on Wednesday.

In contrast, similar concerns were expressed by 67 percent of US adults who have yet to be vaccinated, a press release explaining the poll said.

"Vaccinated adults are 22 percentage points more likely than their unvaccinated peers to say they're concerned about the delta variant, 89% to 67%," the release said.

The poll's release comes amid efforts by US officials to dispel vaccine hesitancy by about a quarter of the nation's adult population that has yet to receive at least one jab, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The release noted that public fear of the variant-driven surge in infections has allowed officials to justify vaccine mandates and begin offering booster shots to those with compromised immune systems.