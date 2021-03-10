Vaccinated Americans Show Caution in Abandoning COVID-19 Mitigation Measures - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Vaccinated Americans continue to wear facemasks in public and avoid large crowds - basic COVID-19 protection measures recommended by US health officials, according to a new Gallup poll based on interviews conducted over the past two months.

"Vaccine recipients are just as likely as non-recipients to say they are wearing facemasks in public, consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]," a press release explaining the poll said.

In addition, vaccinated Americans are just as likely as their unvaccinated peers to avoid large crowds, the release said.

Ninety-eight percent of fully vaccinated Americans say they continue to wear masks outside the home, 97 percent of partially vaccinated people say the same as do 98 percent of people who plan to be vaccinated but have yet to receive the first of two shots, the release also said.

Nearly identical percentages of the three groups also said they continue to avoid large crowds (82-to-84 percent) and also avoid travel (77-to-78 percent), the release added.

To some degree, the reluctance of vaccine recipients to alter behavior could reflect uncertainty about new coronavirus variants and how well the vaccines the variants, according to the release.