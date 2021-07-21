Vaccinated Congressman, Several Staffers Contract Coronavirus - US Capitol Physician

UrduPoint.com
Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:16 AM

A member of US Congress and several staffers all of whom are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus have contracted the virus, Capitol Physician Brian Monahan said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) A member of US Congress and several staffers all of whom are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus have contracted the virus, Capitol Physician Brian Monahan said on Tuesday.

"Several vaccinated Congressional staffer members and one member of Congress have acquired infection," Monahan said in an email.

Monahan said the Delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Washington, DC, and in the Capitol buildings, and it presents a risk to people who are unvaccinated.

