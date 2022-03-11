UrduPoint.com

Vaccinated Foreign Entrants To S.Korea To Be Exempted From Self-quarantine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) --:Vaccinated foreign entrants to South Korea will be exempted from the seven-day self-quarantine later this month, the health ministry said Friday.

Those who were fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 at home or registered the full vaccination with the domestic health authorities after completing the vaccination abroad will be exempted from self-quarantine when entering South Korea from foreign countries.

The exemption will take effect on March 21.

The fully vaccinated people refer to those who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines two weeks earlier but less than 180 days ago, as well as those who got the booster shots.

Four foreign countries, including Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Myanmar, were excluded from the self-quarantine exemption.

All the foreign entrants to South Korea will still be required to take the rapid antigen tests twice six and seven days after flowing into the country.

