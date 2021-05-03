UrduPoint.com
Vaccinated French Can Receive Digital Health Pass Starting Monday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 11:50 PM

Vaccinated French Can Receive Digital Health Pass Starting Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) French nationals who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus are eligible to receive a digital health pass starting Monday, France's Health Insurance service said.

"This certified vaccination certificate will include two visible electronic stamps: a Datamatrix (a kind of QR Code) authenticating the document via the 2D-DOC standard, used by the French administration to certify documents, and a QR Code allowing for the digitized certificate to be stored in the TousAntiCovid Carnet app," the agency said, as cited by BFM tv.

The measure is deemed to be a new step in the implementation of the initiative to create a system of health passes, which will be required to travel and attend major public events starting June 30.

According to the insurance service, the purpose of the digital pass is to avoid forgery of certificates after travel resumes with other countries. Last week, President Emmanuel Macron said that the country would reopen to foreign tourists from June 9, as part of the countrywide lockdown exit plan.

In March, the European Commission presented a proposal to create a "digital green certificate." The certificate is aimed at easing EU citizens' movement within the bloc. In late March, European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is in charge of the vaccination program in the union, said that the certificate would be available by June 15.

