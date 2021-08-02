Vaccinated People Most Likely Protected Against Post-COVID Conditions As Well - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Vaccination against the coronavirus protects against post-COVID conditions if a person does get infected after getting a shot after all, infectious disease expert Evgeny Timakov told Sputnik.

"An analysis of the situation shows that there aren't any people who have been vaccinated in rehabilitation centers, so, according to preliminary scientific data, the available vaccine[s] protects from the post-COVID syndrome," Timakov said.

Earlier, Timakov told Sputnik that just a single family member vaccinated against the coronavirus lowers the risks of contracting COVID-19 for all other members of the family by three times.

Timakov said that although a vaccinated individual can still shed the virus when infected, the amount is significantly lower than that shed by an unvaccinated person with COVID-19, moreover, the virus is less active and does not mutate.

In mid-July, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that only around 2.5 percent of those vaccinated contract the coronavirus and no hospitalization is needed in 95 percent of those cases.

At the end of last week, Murashko announced that around 35 million Russians had already received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.