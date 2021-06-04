Vaccinated People No Longer Require PCR COVID-19 Test to Enter Turkey

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Turkey no longer requires foreigners from a number of countries, including Russia, to provide PCR COVID-19 test results upon entry, according to rules shared by Turkish Airlines.

The measure took effect on June 1. It does not apply to travelers from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt and Singapore ” they still need to submit a negative PCR test result, which must be valid within 72 hours prior to entry.

Passengers arriving from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and those who are understood to have been in these countries in the last 14 days, will need to submit a negative PCR test 72 hours before entering Turkey, and must quarantine for 14 days.

"When entering Turkey from countries not included in the first two articles, passengers will not be required to submit a negative PCR test result if they submit a document issued by the relevant country's official authorities stating that they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before entrance to Turkey and/or have had the disease and cured within the last 6 months. Quarantine measures will not be applied for these passengers," the rules say.

If passengers coming from those countries cannot provide a vaccine certificate, they must present a negative PCR test result done no more than 72 hours prior to entry to Turkey or negative rapid antigen test result done no more than 48 hours before entry.