UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccinated People No Longer Require PCR COVID-19 Test To Enter Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Vaccinated People No Longer Require PCR COVID-19 Test to Enter Turkey

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Turkey no longer requires foreigners from a number of countries, including Russia, to provide PCR COVID-19 test results upon entry, according to rules shared by Turkish Airlines.

The measure took effect on June 1. It does not apply to travelers from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt and Singapore ” they still need to submit a negative PCR test result, which must be valid within 72 hours prior to entry.

Passengers arriving from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and those who are understood to have been in these countries in the last 14 days, will need to submit a negative PCR test 72 hours before entering Turkey, and must quarantine for 14 days.

"When entering Turkey from countries not included in the first two articles, passengers will not be required to submit a negative PCR test result if they submit a document issued by the relevant country's official authorities stating that they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before entrance to Turkey and/or have had the disease and cured within the last 6 months. Quarantine measures will not be applied for these passengers," the rules say.

If passengers coming from those countries cannot provide a vaccine certificate, they must present a negative PCR test result done no more than 72 hours prior to entry to Turkey or negative rapid antigen test result done no more than 48 hours before entry.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Bangladesh Iran Sri Lanka Russia Turkey Egypt Singapore Brazil United Kingdom South Africa Nepal June From

Recent Stories

UAEâ€™s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

21 minutes ago

Social harmony interlinked with proactive role of ..

47 seconds ago

UN 'Very Much' Welcomes US Move to Donate 19Mln Va ..

49 seconds ago

US Voting Machine Maker to Install Ballot Monitor ..

51 seconds ago

Chinese envoy briefs FM on upcoming year long acti ..

24 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews QMC's performance on city cle ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.