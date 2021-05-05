Vaccinated People With Prior COVID-19 Infection Show Higher Antibody Response - Fauci

People who have been both previously infected and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus show a higher antibody response and an increased protection against variants, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) People who have been both previously infected and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus show a higher antibody response and an increased protection against variants, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday.

"Antibody response from people who were previously infected, and then boosted with two doses of an mRNA [messenger RNA vaccine], you're in interesting increased protection against the variants of concern," Fauci said.

"People who were previously infected, recovered, and then at some time later got vaccinated, you can see they're protected not only against the wild type, but against the 351 from South Africa [B.1.351], and the P.1."

Fauci underscored that vaccines are better in providing an antibody response compared to the natural infection with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, over 106 million Americans have been fully vaccinated and nearly 148 million have received at least one vaccine shot.