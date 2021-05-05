UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccinated People With Prior COVID-19 Infection Show Higher Antibody Response - Fauci

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:48 PM

Vaccinated People With Prior COVID-19 Infection Show Higher Antibody Response - Fauci

People who have been both previously infected and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus show a higher antibody response and an increased protection against variants, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) People who have been both previously infected and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus show a higher antibody response and an increased protection against variants, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday.

"Antibody response from people who were previously infected, and then boosted with two doses of an mRNA [messenger RNA vaccine], you're in interesting increased protection against the variants of concern," Fauci said.

"People who were previously infected, recovered, and then at some time later got vaccinated, you can see they're protected not only against the wild type, but against the 351 from South Africa [B.1.351], and the P.1."

Fauci underscored that vaccines are better in providing an antibody response compared to the natural infection with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, over 106 million Americans have been fully vaccinated and nearly 148 million have received at least one vaccine shot.

Related Topics

South Africa From Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

34 minutes ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

1 hour ago

FNC Speaker discusses cooperation with Costa Rican ..

1 hour ago

Supermarkets threaten Brazil boycott over deforest ..

22 seconds ago

Israel Extends Expiry Date of COVID-19 Vaccine Pas ..

25 seconds ago

Canada authorizes Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids ag ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.