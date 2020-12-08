UrduPoint.com
Vaccinated Polish Citizens To Enjoy Benefits Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Polish citizens vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will enjoy a number of benefits, such as no requirement to go to quarantine after traveling to other countries, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Tuesday.

Poland has ordered more than 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by six leading manufacturers, including Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, according to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's statement on Tuesday. The vaccination will be voluntary and free.

"We envisage a system of benefits to spark interest [in vaccination]," Niedzielski said at a briefing.

The minister explained that those who receive a vaccine would not be quarantined after coming into contact with those infected, as well as upon the arrival from a country experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In addition, vaccinated citizens will not be included in the limited number of people allowed at family meetings. Currently, these meetings can be attended by up to five people, not counting the hosts.

More Stories From World

