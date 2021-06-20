Vaccinated Pregnant Women Pass COVID-19 Antibodies to Newborns - Gintsburg

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 20 (Sputnik) - Vaccination of pregnant women against COVID-19 will protect both mothers and their newborns, as antibodies from the mother are passed on to her baby during breastfeeding, Alexander Gintsburg, the chief of the Russian Gamaleya research center, said on Sunday.

"As we see, [vaccination] protects not only pregnant women but also newborns through breastfeeding," Gintsburg told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.