Vaccinated Staffers of Moscow Epidemiology Institute Develop Viable COVID-19 Antibodies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) All the employees of the Gamalei National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry who were administered its vaccine against the coronavirus have successfully developed protective antibodies, director Alexander Gintsburg said on Monday.

The director has previously told Sputnik that he himself and the researchers directly involved in the development of the vaccine have already been vaccinated. Mass production is planned to begin by the end of the summer.

"Not only do we have verified antibodies, but we have seen the presence of protective antibodies, that is virus-neutralizing ones," Gintsburg said in a televised interview.

Gintsburg added that the mass vaccination of Russians could start in the early fall and would take from six to nine months.

"We hope that mass vaccination will start .

.. at the beginning of the fall. But, of course, at the same time the whole population will not be able to get this vaccine. In the best-case scenario, it will take six months, seven, eight, nine months," the institute's director noted.

He went on to say that immunity to coronavirus would be developed within two days after the vaccination.

"When a person is vaccinated, the body will fight the coronavirus and so the humoral and cellular immunity will be developed not within two weeks, but within two days ... It will take the body days to fight the infecting agent by using this technology," Gintsburg said.

Russia has so far registered 353,427 COVID-19 cases and 3,633 deaths, according to the national coronavirus response center. A total of 118,798 patients have recovered since the outbreak.