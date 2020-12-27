UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Against Coronavirus Begins In Estonia On Sunday - Social Affairs Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:20 AM

Vaccination Against Coronavirus Begins in Estonia on Sunday - Social Affairs Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Estonia will begin the process of vaccinating its population against COVID-19 on Sunday, having received the first batches of coronavirus vaccines, the Ministry of Social Affairs said.

On Saturday, Estonia received the first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, consisting of 9,750 doses (enough for nearly 5,000 people). The country expects more deliveries in January.

Vaccination will begin on Sunday. According to Estonia's Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik, medical workers will get vaccinated first. In total, about 30,000 healthcare workers are expected to get shots in the coming days, as well as over 25,000 people working and living in care homes and 260,000 people over 70 and those with chronic health conditions.

Vaccination is voluntary in Estonia. According to government estimates, about 50-60 percent of the country's population plan to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to preliminary agreements, Estonia has ordered over 603,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, more than 1.3 million doses from AstraZeneca, and another 300,000 vaccines from Janssen Pharmaceutica.

Related Topics

Estonia January Sunday From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing ..

6 hours ago

UN chief slams attacks against peacekeepers in the ..

7 hours ago

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit tr ..

8 hours ago

Russia to Export 830,000 Tonnes of Oil to Tajikist ..

8 hours ago

Chief Minister strongly condemns Panjgur explosion ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister predicts forward blocs within oppos ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.