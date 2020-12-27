Vaccination Against Coronavirus Begins in Estonia on Sunday - Social Affairs Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Estonia will begin the process of vaccinating its population against COVID-19 on Sunday, having received the first batches of coronavirus vaccines, the Ministry of Social Affairs said.

On Saturday, Estonia received the first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, consisting of 9,750 doses (enough for nearly 5,000 people). The country expects more deliveries in January.

Vaccination will begin on Sunday. According to Estonia's Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik, medical workers will get vaccinated first. In total, about 30,000 healthcare workers are expected to get shots in the coming days, as well as over 25,000 people working and living in care homes and 260,000 people over 70 and those with chronic health conditions.

Vaccination is voluntary in Estonia. According to government estimates, about 50-60 percent of the country's population plan to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to preliminary agreements, Estonia has ordered over 603,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, more than 1.3 million doses from AstraZeneca, and another 300,000 vaccines from Janssen Pharmaceutica.