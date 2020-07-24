Vaccination Against Coronavirus Will Be Free - Moscow Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Vaccination against the coronavirus will be free, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"As soon as it [a vaccine against the coronavirus] appears, we will start the vaccination campaign. All vaccinations will be free, the entire polyclinic outpatient network will work on this to avoid coincidence of two autumn epidemics," Sobyanin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.