Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Venezuela to Start in December-January - Maduro

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Chinese coronavirus vaccine and Russia's Sputnik-V will be supplied to Venezuela in December and January 2021 to help the nation start massive vaccination of the most vulnerable categories of its citizens, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"The complete batches of Russian and Chinese vaccines should be delivered [to Venezuela] in December-January, and [then] we are going to start vaccination," Maduro said during a video conference on Tuesday.

Maduro added that doctors, teachers, older people and those who suffer from any disease will be the first to get the vaccines.

Russian vaccine Sputnik-V is undergoing the third phase of its clinical trials in Venezuela, in which 2.000 volunteers are expected to participate.�

The first batch of Russia's Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Venezuela earlier in October, making it the first country in Latin American region to receive it.