Open Menu

Vaccination Against Foot-and-mouth Disease Underway In Mongolia

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease underway in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) -- A vaccination campaign against the deadly foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is underway across Mongolia, local media reported on Monday, citing the country's General Authority for Veterinary Services (GAVS).

FMD is a viral infectious disease that spreads among cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, and pigs.

"In order to prepare for the winter of 2023-2024 to be calm without foot-and-mouth disease, the Fall 2023 immunization campaign for the prevention of the FMD is being held throughout the country starting from mid-October," the GAVS said in a statement.

During the campaign, a total of 6.6 million cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, and reindeer are expected to be vaccinated against the FMD.

The Asian nomadic country has developed a 2022-2028 strategy to fight FMD and keep livestock healthy. Under the strategy, high-risk animals will be vaccinated against the disease every six months to curb and prevent its spread, according to the GAVS.

With over 71 million head of livestock, the livestock sector is a main pillar of the Mongolian economy.

Related Topics

Mongolia Media From Asia Million

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

6 minutes ago
 Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

46 minutes ago
 Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

48 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afgha ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, W ..

1 hour ago
 Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Ciphe ..

Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afgh ..

After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afghanistan today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

5 hours ago

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review regional developments

13 hours ago
 With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,00 ..

With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,000 relief packages prepared, 55 ..

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member c ..

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member companies in 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From World