Vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease underway in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) -- A vaccination campaign against the deadly foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is underway across Mongolia, local media reported on Monday, citing the country's General Authority for Veterinary Services (GAVS).

FMD is a viral infectious disease that spreads among cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, and pigs.

"In order to prepare for the winter of 2023-2024 to be calm without foot-and-mouth disease, the Fall 2023 immunization campaign for the prevention of the FMD is being held throughout the country starting from mid-October," the GAVS said in a statement.

During the campaign, a total of 6.6 million cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, and reindeer are expected to be vaccinated against the FMD.

The Asian nomadic country has developed a 2022-2028 strategy to fight FMD and keep livestock healthy. Under the strategy, high-risk animals will be vaccinated against the disease every six months to curb and prevent its spread, according to the GAVS.

With over 71 million head of livestock, the livestock sector is a main pillar of the Mongolian economy.