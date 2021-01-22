UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Campaign Hits Snag In Italy's Lazio, Tuscany Amid Pfizer Delivery Cuts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:53 PM

Two central Italian regions have stopped administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine against the new coronavirus after the US drugmaker announced drastic cuts in deliveries to the European Union

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Two central Italian regions have stopped administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine against the new coronavirus after the US drugmaker announced drastic cuts in deliveries to the European Union.

The authorities in the Italian capital's suburban region of Lazio and nearby Tuscany said on Thursday they would use leftover doses to inject those who had already received the first shot of the two dose-vaccine.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced last week they had reduced vaccine deliveries to the EU as they ramped up vaccine production in Europe in order to increase delivery starting February 15.

Domenico Arcuri, the Italian commissioner for the coronavirus emergency, said vaccine supplies dropped almost 30 percent last week and the country was told to expect a further 20 percent reduction next week.

Italian media say that Rome is considering taking legal action against Pfizer over the impact that delivery delays are having on the vaccination campaign. The shortfall, they say, may lead to people aged over 80 missing out on the second shot.

