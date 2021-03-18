UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Coverage In European Region Ranges From Under 1% To 44% - WHO Official

Vaccination Coverage in European Region Ranges From Under 1% to 44% - WHO Official

The vaccination coverage in countries of the World Health Organization's European region ranges from less than 1 percent to 44 percent, WHO regional director Hans Kluge said Thursday

"With vaccination coverage in the region ranging from less than one percent to 44 percent, it is.

.. far too early to demonstrate the effect of vaccines on overall COVID-19 hospitalization and deaths," he said at a press briefing.

Kluge warned that vaccination could not replace public health and social measures, aimed at limiting the spread of the virus, particularly given the varied vaccine uptake in the countries.

