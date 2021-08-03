Vaccination Rate Drops in Greece as August Holidays Begin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Greece has dropped significantly as the August holiday season begins, Greek Ekathimerini newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, about 45,000 vaccinations were administered nationwide on Monday. This is a drop to an average of 60,000 to 70,000 doses administered in the previous two weeks.

So far, Greece has administered at least 10 million doses of COVID vaccines. About 48% of people are fully vaccinated in the country, while 43% have received at least one dose.

In its attempt to vaccinate the vast majority of its population, the government is launching a vaccination campaign for hotel workers to assist employees at big hotels get vaccinated.

In mid-May, the fire department mandated that all members of its special disaster unit be vaccinated, as part of their duty requires traveling overseas to assist in disaster zones.