Vaccination Remains Only Way of Preventing Further Spread of COVID-19, Putin Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The spread of the coronavirus infection can only be prevented through vaccination, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his traditional live Q&A session dubbed "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" on Wednesday.

"As is well known, specialists have said this many times, both on tv and on the internet ...

we can prevent a further spread of the epidemic only using vaccination. We have this opportunity, we have four vaccines, they are very highly technological, safe and rather effective. So I hope the prejudices of some of our citizens will disappear as vaccination continues," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, there are now around 23 million vaccinated people in Russia.