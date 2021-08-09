Vaccination Tents Set on Fire on French Island of Reunion - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Two vaccination tents went up in flames overnight in the French overseas territory of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, media said citing police.

Police were alerted to a fire near a high school shortly before 9 p.m.

local time (17:00 GMT) on Sunday, according to French BFM tv channel. They suspect arson.

This is not the first time fire was set to a vaccination place in France. An immunization center was burned down in the Caribbean island of Martinique in early August and two others had fire set to them in the Basque Country in June and July.