UrduPoint.com

Vaccination Tents Set On Fire On French Island Of Reunion - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Vaccination Tents Set on Fire on French Island of Reunion - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Two vaccination tents went up in flames overnight in the French overseas territory of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, media said citing police.

Police were alerted to a fire near a high school shortly before 9 p.m.

local time (17:00 GMT) on Sunday, according to French BFM tv channel. They suspect arson.

This is not the first time fire was set to a vaccination place in France. An immunization center was burned down in the Caribbean island of Martinique in early August and two others had fire set to them in the Basque Country in June and July.

Related Topics

India Fire Police France June July August Sunday Media TV P

Recent Stories

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

3 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

14 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

9 minutes ago
 Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billio ..

Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit grow ..

9 minutes ago
 German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended ..

German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended Coronavirus Curbs - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon ..

Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon, No Need to Play Guessing Gam ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.