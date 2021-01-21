UrduPoint.com
Vaccination With Moderna Resumes In California After Allergy Scare

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:50 PM

Vaccination With Moderna Resumes in California After Allergy Scare

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The health authority in the US state of California has been given a go-ahead to administer the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus after a string of suspicious allergic reactions in patients brought the rollout to a halt.

Erica Pan, the state epidemiologist, said in a statement that the use of vaccines from a specific lot of more than 1.2 million doses was stopped on Sunday due to possible allergic reactions at a San Diego clinic.

"We had further discussions with the County of San Diego Department of Public Health, the FDA, CDC and manufacturer, and found no scientific basis to continue the pause.

Providers that paused vaccine administration from Moderna Lot 41L20A can immediately resume," she said.

The California Department of Public Health said last weekend that fewer than 10 people who had been administered the Moderna vaccines from the lot in the clinic required medical care over the span of 24 hours after developing a severe allergic reaction.

More than 330,000 doses from the lot were distributed to 287 providers across the state. The shipments arrived in California between January 5 and 12. The health authority said the state has not been notified of any other cluster or individual events related to this lot.

