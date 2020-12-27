(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) The delivery of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses to Argentina is expected to be completed by Monday and vaccination will start on December 29, the press service of Argentina's president informed in a statement.

"President Alberto Fernandez held a meeting with governors informing them that on Monday, Sputnik V vaccine doses will arrive in every province; the participants agreed that on Tuesday morning the vaccination process will begin across the country," the Saturday statement says.

The Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. Russia's Sputnik V is 92 percent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants that have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.

Argentina received 300,000 doses of Sputnik V on Thursday.