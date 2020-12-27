UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination With Russia's Sputnik V To Start In Argentina On Tuesday - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:10 AM

Vaccination With Russia's Sputnik V to Start in Argentina on Tuesday - Authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) The delivery of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses to Argentina is expected to be completed by Monday and vaccination will start on December 29, the press service of Argentina's president informed in a statement.

"President Alberto Fernandez held a meeting with governors informing them that on Monday, Sputnik V vaccine doses will arrive in every province; the participants agreed that on Tuesday morning the vaccination process will begin across the country," the Saturday statement says.

The Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. Russia's Sputnik V is 92 percent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants that have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.

Argentina received 300,000 doses of Sputnik V on Thursday.

Related Topics

World Russia Argentina December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing ..

4 hours ago

UN chief slams attacks against peacekeepers in the ..

5 hours ago

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit tr ..

5 hours ago

Russia to Export 830,000 Tonnes of Oil to Tajikist ..

5 hours ago

Chief Minister strongly condemns Panjgur explosion ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister predicts forward blocs within oppos ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.