Vaccinations Against COVID-19 to Begin in Slovakia on Saturday - Regulatory Director

(@FahadShabbir)

The first vaccinations against COVID-19 are set to be conducted in Slovakia later on Saturday, Zuzana Batova, the director of the State Institute of Drug Control, said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The first vaccinations against COVID-19 are set to be conducted in Slovakia later on Saturday, Zuzana Batova, the director of the State Institute of Drug Control, said.

"The first 9,750 doses of a vaccine against coronavirus disease were delivered on Saturday. They are being held at a hospital in the city of Nitra. The first, symbolic vaccine will be given tonight to the famous infectious disease specialist, Professor Vladimir Krcmery," Batova told reporters.

Medical professionals working with COVID-19 patients in the cities of Nitra, Bratislava, Banska Bystrica, and Kosice are expected to be given their first shot of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease from Sunday.

The central European country is set to then begin vaccinating care homes patients and their staff, as well as employees of nuclear power plants and firefighters in the New Year.

Slovakia is aiming to vaccinate at least 3.3 million of the country's 5.45 million people in order to successfully reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Slovakia's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is in line with the rest of the European Union, after the European Medicines Agency this past Monday recommended a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech for use.

Since the start of the pandemic, 166,649 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Slovakia, resulting in the deaths of 1,732 people. On Sunday, 1,041 new positive tests for the disease were registered by public health officials.