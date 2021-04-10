UrduPoint.com
Vaccine Against COVID-19 Of French Company Sanofi May Be Ready By Fall - Official

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 06:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) The vaccine against COVID of the French company of Sanofi may be ready by the fall of this year, Secretary of State for European Affairs in the French government Clement Beaune said.

"We hope that it [the Sanofi vaccine] will be ready in fall 2021.

All our contacts with Sanofi show that these statements and prospects are realistic," Beaune said told the Franc Info radio broadcaster on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 134.48 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.91 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

France has confirmed over 5 million coronavirus cases so far, with more than 98,000 deaths.

More Stories From World

