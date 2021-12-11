Vaccine Against COVID-19 Omicron Variant Assembled - Gamaleya Research Center Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology has assembled a vaccine against the coronavirus omicron variant, but there is no reason to replace the main vaccine yet, the center's director, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.

"It has been produced, as against all previous strains, but there is no reason to change the vaccine yet," Gintsburg said.