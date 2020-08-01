Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Be Given in Russia for Free - Health Minister

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 will be available in the country free of charge, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

"We are planning to have the vaccination against the coronavirus fully covered by the budget. As such, the vaccination protocol is known to everyone, it [the vaccination] will be a scheduled one," Murashko told journalists.