Vaccine Alliance Gavi Gives UNICEF $40Mln to Help Low-Income Nations Fight COVID-19 - Fund

Vaccine Alliance Gavi Gives UNICEF $40Mln To Help Low-Income Nations Fight COVID-19

Vaccine Alliance Gavi Gives UNICEF $40Mln to Help Low-Income Nations Fight COVID-19

The Gavi vaccine alliance has allocated $40 million for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to help lower income countries secure equipment and tests needed to battle the coronavirus, the fund announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Gavi vaccine alliance has allocated $40 million for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to help lower income countries secure equipment and tests needed to battle the coronavirus, the fund announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance has urgently made US$ 40 million available to UNICEF to secure personal protective equipment (PPE), diagnostic tests and other vital supplies on behalf of 58 low and lower-middle-income countries as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.

UNICEF said it would us the money to procure personal protective equipment (PPE), diagnostic tests and other needed supplies

Eight nations including Burundi, Sudan, Ethiopia and Myanmar, are "already earmarked to benefit from this mechanism" with $13 million already assigned, it added.

"Gavi is prepared to top up the initial US$ 40 million provided to UNICEF if demand surpasses this amount," the release said

Gavi has already provided $200 million to help countries amid the Coronavirus crisis, according to the release.

More than 3 million coronavirus cases have been recorded across the world so far, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.

