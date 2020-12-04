A poll conducted in the wake of the coronavirus vaccine's approval in the United Kingdom found that the success did not rub off on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose popularity rating stayed largely unchanged

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) A poll conducted in the wake of the coronavirus vaccine's approval in the United Kingdom found that the success did not rub off on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose popularity rating stayed largely unchanged.

Findings, published by the YouGov pollster on Friday, showed that 35 percent of those sampled from December 2-3 had a favorable opinion of Johnson, down 1 percentage point from mid-November.

The number of those holding a favorable view of Johnson fell 2 points to 54 percent.

The number of people who said they had confidence in his ability to make the right decision in the fight against the pandemic rose 1 point to 34 percent from October.

The UK became the first country in the world on Wednesday to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use and plans to start vaccinating people at risk in December. The UK business secretary, Alok Sharma, said some million doses would be made available by the end of 2020.