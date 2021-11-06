UrduPoint.com

Vaccine Can Protect Pregnant Women From COVID-19 Damage To Placenta, Fetus - Swiss Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Vaccine Can Protect Pregnant Women From COVID-19 Damage to Placenta, Fetus - Swiss Experts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Pregnant women are better protected against harm to their placenta and fetus when they are inoculated against the SARS-CoV-2, which increases pregnancy-linked risks, the Swiss Institute of Virology and Immunology said on Friday.

According to the findings of research teams of the institute, the virus can rapidly multiply and infect human placenta cells.

"The fact that the virus can infect and proliferate in the placenta demonstrates the need for women to be vaccinated," researchers were quoted as saying in a statement.

Pregnant women are 70% more exposed to getting infected than other people from the same age group, with risks of severe progression increasing up to 10%.

In particular, risks of premature delivery or fetal death rise by two or three times, according to scientists.

"Messenger RNA (in vaccines) does not pass into the foetus, while the antibodies developed by the mother cross the placental barrier and will therefore protect the child," the institute explained.

On Thursday, Marco Cavaleri, an official at the European Medicines Agency, said that the watchdog supports vaccination among pregnant women as it is a population group particularly exposed to the virus.

Related Topics

Same Women From

Recent Stories

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

2 hours ago
 Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, ..

Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, Say Want to Bring Down Governm ..

1 hour ago
 Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sha ..

Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif passed away

1 hour ago
 Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern ..

Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern Munich

1 hour ago
 How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect ..

How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect heating

1 hour ago
 Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.