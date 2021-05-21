UrduPoint.com
Vaccine Firms Pledge 3.5 Bn Doses For Poorer Nations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:27 PM

Vaccine firms pledge 3.5 bn doses for poorer nations

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson told a G20 health summit Friday they will supply around 3.5 billion vaccine doses at cost or discount to middle and low income countries this year and next

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson told a G20 health summit Friday they will supply around 3.5 billion vaccine doses at cost or discount to middle and low income countries this year and next.

Pfizer will deliver two billion doses, Moderna "up to" 995 million doses, and Johnson and Johnson "up to 500 million doses", representatives of the three pharmaceutical companies said.

