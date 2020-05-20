UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccine Hope, Easing Of Lockdowns Fuel Asia Stocks Rally

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:42 AM

Vaccine hope, easing of lockdowns fuel Asia stocks rally

Hopes for a vaccine to treat coronavirus and a further easing of lockdown measures around the world spurred a rally on Asian markets Tuesday as investors tracked a surge across Europe and Wall Street

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):Hopes for a vaccine to treat coronavirus and a further easing of lockdown measures around the world spurred a rally on Asian markets Tuesday as investors tracked a surge across Europe and Wall Street.

A half-a-trillion-dollar Franco-German plan to support the European Union economy also lifted confidence, while Australian investors brushed off news that China had imposed massive tariffs on barley imported from the country.

While the number of infected people is fast approaching five million and more than 300,000 have died, the rates are slowing enough to allow governments to begin opening up their economies after months of economically devastating shutdowns.

Investors are eyeing a gradual return to some semblance of normal in key markets, with major tourist attractions in Italy and Greece reopening, top-tier football back in Germany and the "Big Three" Detroit automakers resuming manufacturing.

But the big news Monday was US biotech firm Moderna reporting "positive interim" results in early testing of a vaccine candidate, with some analysts suggesting that if all goes well it could be in use by the end of the year.

All three main indexes on Wall Street surged between 2.4 and 3.9 percent, with airlines and other tourism-linked firms -- which have been battered by the lockdowns -- soaring.

And Asia-based carriers were enjoying healthy buying on Tuesday. AirAsia jumped six percent in Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific was up more than four percent and Qantas rose almost five percent.

Regional stock markets were also well up.

Tokyo went into the break 1.9 percent higher, while Hong Kong, Sydney and Singapore were all up more than two percent.

Seoul, Manila, Jakarta and Taipei were more than one percent higher. There were also gains in Wellington, Kuala Lumpur and Shanghai.

- Crude extends surge - "The extraordinary policy support, both monetary and fiscal, is combining with greater optimism of an economic rebound," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.

"Compared to previous downturns that were more multi-faceted and ostensibly more difficult to unwind, the removal of a single recessionary input (the virus) via a vaccine or more effective treatment can pave the way for fast recovery in output." Traders were also taking heart from a proposal by France and Germany for a 500 billion euro ($542 billion) fund to finance the recovery of the European Union economy, with the cash going to "worst-hit sectors and regions" in the struggling bloc.

The plan sent the euro surging Monday and it managed to hold on to most of the gains in Asia.

The upbeat mood also saw higher-yielding, riskier currencies rise against the dollar, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars both up more than one percent, while the South Korean won was up 0.7 percent.

And with people now being allowed out of their homes, oil prices continue to rise, with WTI up about 75 percent this month and Brent around 40 percent higher.

National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland said: "The key question from here is can the rally in risk sentiment be sustained? It is possible with more reports of countries/US states easing containment restrictions.

"There is also growing evidence that the global economy troughed in mid-April with high frequency data such as Apple/Google mobility pointing to a pick-up in activity. Sentiment indicators are also now starting to rebound." - Key figures around 0245 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.9 percent at 20,517.42 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 2.1 percent at 24,427.76 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 2,891.62 Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.3 percent at $35.25 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.6 percent at $32.65 per barrel Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0914 from $1.0919 at 2115 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 107.42 yen from 107.29 yen Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2208 from $1.2197 Euro/pound: DOWN at 89.39 pence from 89.49 penceNew York - Dow: UP 3.9 percent at 24,597.37 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 4.3 percent at 6,048.59 (close)

Related Topics

Football World Australia Dollar Europe China Big Three France European Union Oil Died Bank Germany Sydney London Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Kuala Lumpur Wellington Manila Singapore Taipei York Detroit Italy North Korea Greece Euro Market National University All From Asia Billion Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

57 seconds ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

16 minutes ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.