Vaccine mandate for US businesses to take effect Jan 4: official

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Strict rules intended to push tens of millions of American workers into getting vaccinated against Covid-19 will come into effect on January 4, President Joe Biden's administration announced Thursday.

The mandates targeting businesses with more than 100 employees, health care workers, and Federal contractors represent the most aggressive steps Washington has taken yet against the virus and its Delta variant, which has hobbled America's economic recovery in recent months.

"The single consistent deadline across all three requirements is January 4, 2022," when any employee covered by the requirement must either receive their final vaccination dose or submit to at least weekly Covid-19 testing, a senior administration official said.