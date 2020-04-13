Vaccine needed to fully halt spread of COVID-19: WHO

The World Health Organization said Monday that a safe and effective vaccine would be needed to fully halt the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 114,000 people worldwide

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Monday that a safe and effective vaccine would be needed to fully halt the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 114,000 people worldwide.

"Our global connectedness means the risk of re-introduction and resurgence of COVID19 will continue," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from Geneva, stressing that "ultimately, the development and delivery of a safe and effective vaccine will be needed to fully interrupt transmission."