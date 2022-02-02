Vaccine passport pioneer Israel to curb use of 'green pass'

Israel, one of the first nations to implement a vaccine pass, is to curtail its use in most places, authorities said Wednesday, despite tens of thousands of daily coronavirus infections

The government's coronavirus task force decided only "high-risk" events such as parties will require a "green pass" that certifies a person has been vaccinated or recovered from the virus, according to an announcement released by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government.

The new rules are to take effect Sunday, pending approval from a parliamentary committee.

Facilities that have typically demanded proof of vaccination -- including restaurants, bars, gyms and hotels -- will likely drop the requirement if the measures are passed.

The government will soon publish a complete list of places were the pass is still needed, a task force spokesperson confirmed to AFP.

The change comes as cases of Covid-19 continue to remain at all-time highs, with more than 60,000 new cases recorded on Tuesday and 2,618 Covid patients in hospital.