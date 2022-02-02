UrduPoint.com

Vaccine Passport Pioneer Israel To Curb Use Of 'green Pass'

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Vaccine passport pioneer Israel to curb use of 'green pass'

Israel, one of the first nations to implement a vaccine pass, is to curtail its use in most places, authorities said Wednesday, despite tens of thousands of daily coronavirus infections

Jerusalem, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Israel, one of the first nations to implement a vaccine pass, is to curtail its use in most places, authorities said Wednesday, despite tens of thousands of daily coronavirus infections.

The government's coronavirus task force decided only "high-risk" events such as parties will require a "green pass" that certifies a person has been vaccinated or recovered from the virus, according to an announcement released by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government.

The new rules are to take effect Sunday, pending approval from a parliamentary committee.

Facilities that have typically demanded proof of vaccination -- including restaurants, bars, gyms and hotels -- will likely drop the requirement if the measures are passed.

The government will soon publish a complete list of places were the pass is still needed, a task force spokesperson confirmed to AFP.

The change comes as cases of Covid-19 continue to remain at all-time highs, with more than 60,000 new cases recorded on Tuesday and 2,618 Covid patients in hospital.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

5 minutes ago
 Corals doomed even if global climate goals met: st ..

Corals doomed even if global climate goals met: study

5 minutes ago
 Turkey strikes Kurd targets in Iraq, Syria

Turkey strikes Kurd targets in Iraq, Syria

7 minutes ago
 Amazon oil spill in Ecuador was 6,300 barrels

Amazon oil spill in Ecuador was 6,300 barrels

7 minutes ago
 Talent hunt competitions start

Talent hunt competitions start

7 minutes ago
 IMF Has About $2.2Bln to Disperse to Ukraine Until ..

IMF Has About $2.2Bln to Disperse to Ukraine Until June - Chief

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>