UrduPoint.com

Vaccine Patents Accord Possible In 'weeks': WTO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Vaccine patents accord possible in 'weeks': WTO

An accord between rich nations and developing countries on intellectual property waivers for Covid-19 vaccines could be just weeks away, the head of the World Trade Organization said Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :An accord between rich nations and developing countries on intellectual property waivers for Covid-19 vaccines could be just weeks away, the head of the World Trade Organization said Friday.

Developing countries that are lagging behind in vaccinating their populations have been pushing for waivers on the patents, or intellectual property rights, on Covid-19 vaccines as they say this would help spur local production.

That has pitted them against a group of mostly developed countries, including prominently EU nations, which believe that would discourage innovation and that other steps can be taken to boost access to vaccines.

"We hope that within the next few weeks we can have a breakthrough" on what has been a bone of contention for months, WTO leader Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a press conference.

"We believe there could be a sensible landing zone, a sensible compromise solution that would allow developing countries more access to technology transfer and IP whilst protecting innovation and research, not discouraging it," she added.

While a deal could be reached soon, it may not happen before the EU-African Union summit on February 17-18 in Brussels, said Okonjo-Iweala.

Addressing the same conference in Paris, French minister for foreign trade Franck Riester, said "what is important is access to vaccines." This can be improved by lifting as far as possible restrictions to their distribution, he said.

"Intellectual property must never be a brake (on access) in developing countries," he added.

With France having this month taken over the rotating EU presidency Riester said if greater facilitation of distribution was required then the EU was "ready to do that in the most constructive possible manner."

Related Topics

World Technology France Brussels Ngozi Paris Same February May

Recent Stories

Covid can remain active in some people for over 7 ..

Covid can remain active in some people for over 7 months

19 seconds ago
 Bilawal inaugurates Rapid Response & Bone Marrow ..

Bilawal inaugurates Rapid Response & Bone Marrow Transplant Centres at GIMS

21 seconds ago
 DC visits Raja Bazar; directs authorities to remov ..

DC visits Raja Bazar; directs authorities to remove encroachments, restore green ..

22 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Says Tensions in Ukraine Not Higher Than ..

Zelenskyy Says Tensions in Ukraine Not Higher Than Before

24 seconds ago
 Russia Concerned About Armed Incident on Tajik-Kyr ..

Russia Concerned About Armed Incident on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 IMF Reaches Agreement With Argentina on Refinancin ..

IMF Reaches Agreement With Argentina on Refinancing Country's Program - Statemen ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>