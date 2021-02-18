UrduPoint.com
Vaccine-poor Germans Shunning AstraZeneca Jab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

Vaccine-poor Germans shunning AstraZeneca jab

Doctors and public health officials pleaded with Germans Thursday to take up AstraZeneca vaccines against the coronavirus after muddled communication about the efficacy of the British-made jabs hit demand

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Doctors and public health officials pleaded with Germans Thursday to take up AstraZeneca vaccines against the coronavirus after muddled communication about the efficacy of the British-made jabs hit demand.

Despite a raging debate about a sluggish EU rollout of vaccines, German healthcare facilities have reported several hundred thousand AstraZeneca vials sitting unused and rampant no-shows at scheduled appointments.

Officials in Italy, Austria and Bulgaria were also starting to signal some public resistance to the British vaccine, and France's Health Minister Oliver Veran got the jab live on television to drum up support.

"If you are given the choice between AstraZeneca now or another vaccine in a few months, you should definitely take AstraZeneca now," implored Carsten Watzl, general secretary of the German Society for Immunology.

