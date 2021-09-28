UrduPoint.com

Vaccine Production Facilities Should Be 'Kept Warm' In Case Future Pandemic - BioNTech COO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Vaccine Production Facilities Should Be 'Kept Warm' in Case Future Pandemic - BioNTech COO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Vaccine production facilities should be kept in a ready state in case of a future possible pandemic and need for immediate capacity for vaccination output, BioNTech Chief Financial Officer Sierk Poetting said on Tuesday speaking at the public forum hosted by the World Trade Organization.

"I think the world learned this time. I think we have to be prepared for next time that you have a broad production that probably potentially even kept warm for the pandemic case. You never need several billion doses of other vaccines but in the pandemic, you need a capacity, you need to keep this warm. That is why (we should have) a global network of vaccine facilities that have to be kept warm," he said.

Speaking on the vaccine distribution during this current COVID-19 pandemic, Poetting said that the Pfizer-BioNTech alliance should ensure that the dedicated regions have everything in place to manufacture their own vaccines.

"We do feel the duty to produce as much as possible (vaccines) right now. At BioNTech we also feel the duty to bring local manufacturing to, for example, Africa," he said.

He said that it is important to set a transfer at a local level that works.

He added that Pfizer and BioNTech alliances from the start were trying to get more partners in the sphere of vaccine-making and they are "still increasing these partnerships right now."

As of September 2021, Pfizer-BioNTech shipped some 1.5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide, according to the firms' own statistics.

Related Topics

Africa World Alliance September From Billion

Recent Stories

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed with due solemnity

6 minutes ago
 Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student ..

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podiu ..

50 minutes ago
 Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.