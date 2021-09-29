Vaccine-Related Restrictions on Russian Delegation at PACE Violate CoE Agreement - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The French authorities' decision to restrict the Russian delegation's movement at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) autumn session because of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine non-recognition impedes Moscow's work in international organizations headquartered in France and also violates provisions of the Council of Europe (CoE) agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Actions of the French authorities impede our work in international organizations located on the territory of this country ... We believe that imposing these restrictions Paris violates provisions of the General Agreement on Privileges and Immunities of the CoE, under which the French side is obliged to ensure unhindered entry and stay of official delegations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.