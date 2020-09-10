Vaccine still possible this year, despite trial pause: AstraZeneca

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Drugs giant AstraZeneca on Thursday said a Covid-19 vaccine could still be available by as early as the end of this year, despite a randomised clinical trial in the UK being paused.

"We could still have a vaccine by the end of this year, early next year," the company's chief executive Pascal Soriot said, adding it depended on how fast regulators moved.