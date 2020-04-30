Vaccine Trials Complicated as Unexposed People Rare to Find - UK Producer

One of the problems with the trials of potential COVID-19 vaccines is that it could be impossible to identify those already infected, and if the coronavirus spreads rapidly, finding an unexposed volunteer would be difficult, a representative from the UK-based Cobra Biologics group, which is a part of a consortium to develop and deliver the vaccine, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) One of the problems with the trials of potential COVID-19 vaccines is that it could be impossible to identify those already infected, and if the coronavirus spreads rapidly, finding an unexposed volunteer would be difficult, a representative from the UK-based Cobra Biologics group, which is a part of a consortium to develop and deliver the vaccine, told Sputnik.

Cobra Biologics, an international contract development and manufacturing organization for biologics and pharmaceuticals, joined the researchers at Oxford University to develop and manufacture a vaccine candidate, dubbed ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, several weeks ago. The potential vaccine is one of the frontrunners across the globe in the battle against COVID-19. Last week, the researchers at Oxford began testing it on human volunteers.

However, the ability to determine the vaccine's efficacy will depend on the amount of COVID-19 transmission in the population over the summer, Cobra Biologics Sales and Marketing Director Philip Ridley-Smith said.

"If virus transmission has stopped, then it is impossible to assess whether the vaccine can prevent infection. At the moment, it is not possible to identify who has already been infected, and if the virus is spreading quickly throughout the population it might be difficult to find unexposed people to take part in the trial," he said.

One of the problems in containing the COVID-19 pandemic is the vague symptoms exhibited by those infected. With an average incubation period of about five days, some of those infected can transmit the virus long before they realize they are infected and have symptoms.

Some reports have revealed that people with no symptoms can pass on the virus.

According to Ridley-Smith, the period after the peak of the pandemic will create another obstacle since many people are expected to develop immunity from the virus.

"The amount of transmission will have dropped [after the peak of the pandemic] so that those who are still not immune will take longer to be exposed to the virus," he concluded.

The vaccine based on an adenovirus vaccine vector and the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is considered one of the most promising vaccine technologies for COVID-19 due to its capacity to generate a strong immune response from a single dose. The Oxford team hopes to produce a million doses for use by September. If successful, the manufacturing of this vaccine would be the fastest in history.

Apart from Cobra Biologics, the consortium includes the University of Oxford Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility, the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC), Pall Life Sciences, Oxford Biomedica, Halix BV and others.

Numerous biotech companies and research institutions across the globe are working hard to develop vaccines against COVID-19, which, as of Wednesday, has infected over 3.1 million people and claimed nearly 220,000 lives. The UK is the fifth most-affected nation by the pandemic, counting over 160,000 cases.

On Monday, the World Health Organization said it had received more than 100 COVID-19 candidate vaccines, with seven in human testing already.