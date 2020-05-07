Vaccines Against COVID-19 Will Work Even If Virus Mutates - Russian Biotech Company

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:32 PM

Vaccines against COVID-19 will remain effective even if the novel strain of coronavirus that causes the disease mutates, Director General of the Russian biotechnology company Biocad Dmitry Morozov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Vaccines against COVID-19 will remain effective even if the novel strain of coronavirus that causes the disease mutates, Director General of the Russian biotechnology company Biocad Dmitry Morozov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I would not say that it [SARS-CoV2] mutates in such a way that the old and new viruses become particularly different. Anyway, in some regions, it is changing, and in some others, it is not. The efforts of all companies and organizations are concentrated on creating a vaccine against the infectious parts of the virus. Even if it mutates two or three times, the unchanged parts will remain and the vaccine will work," Morozov said.

Nine Russian candidate vaccines against COVID-19 were included in a draft list of 70 potential treatments produced by the World Health Organization in April. Biocad is currently contributing to three of these projects, either as a developer or a partner.

The biotechnology company is developing an mRNA vaccine against the disease and is currently working together with the Institute of Experimental Medicine and the Vector State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology on the creation of two other vaccines.

