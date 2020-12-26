Vaccines Delivered to All EU States Ahead of Bloc-Wide Rollout - Von Der Leyen

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have been delivered to all European Union member states a day before the first doses are scheduled to be administered, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturda

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Vaccinations against COVID-19 have been delivered to all European Union member states a day before the first doses are scheduled to be administered, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday.

"We are starting to turn the page on a difficult year. Today is delivery day and tomorrow, vaccination against COVID-19 is beginning across the European Union," von der Leyen said in a video statement.

The president stressed that the rollout will take place simultaneously across the entirety of the bloc in what she deemed "a touching moment of unity and a European success story.

"

Earlier in the day, it became known that a number of EU states have begun receiving shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

Von der Leyen said that the Commission has already secured enough vaccinations to cover the entire 450-million strong EU population as well as European Economic Area neighbors Norway and Iceland.

The United States, United Kingdom and Russia have already begun mass rollout of vaccinations among their populations.