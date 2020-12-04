'Vaccines do not equal zero Covid': WHO

The roll-out of vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic will not, on its own, eliminate the virus, the World Health Organization said on Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The roll-out of vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic will not, on its own, eliminate the virus, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"Vaccines do not equal zero Covid. Vaccines and vaccination... by themselves, they will not do the job," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual news conference, adding that "the vaccine will not be with everyone early next year".