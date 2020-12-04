UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Vaccines Do Not Equal Zero Covid': WHO

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:41 PM

'Vaccines do not equal zero Covid': WHO

The roll-out of vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic will not, on its own, eliminate the virus, the World Health Organization said on Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The roll-out of vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic will not, on its own, eliminate the virus, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"Vaccines do not equal zero Covid. Vaccines and vaccination... by themselves, they will not do the job," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual news conference, adding that "the vaccine will not be with everyone early next year".

Related Topics

World Job

Recent Stories

ATC awards 25 year imprisonment to 12 terrorist

17 seconds ago

Russia's Inflation to Reach 4.6-4.8% in 2020 - Eco ..

18 seconds ago

WHO Concerned Over Perception That COVID-19 Pandem ..

24 seconds ago

WHO's Tedros Says Pleased by UK's Authorization of ..

4 minutes ago

Steps underway to modernize Levies Force: DC

4 minutes ago

Chronic kidney disease, leading risk factor for CO ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.