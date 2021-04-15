UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccines In The Americas Fall Short Of Supply Needed To Halt COVID-19 Surge - Health Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

Vaccines in The Americas Fall Short of Supply Needed to Halt COVID-19 Surge - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Reduced vaccine deliveries to Latin American and Caribbean nations in recent weeks underscore the need to rely on other mitigation measures amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne warned on Wednesday.

"I cannot stress this enough - for most countries, vaccines are not going to stop this wave of the pandemic. There are simply not enough of them available to protect everyone in the countries at greatest risk," Etienne said in a press release based on her weekly media briefing.

In recent weeks, constraints on producers have slowed vaccine deliveries, and supplies are not expected to normalize for a few more weeks, Etienne said.

Etienne urged nations to double down on mitigation measures such as face masks and social distancing, while warning against a continued trend of nations relaxing restrictions designed to slow the contagion.

In the past week, the virus infected more than 1.3 million people and nearly 36,000 people died, bring the pandemic death toll to more than 1.3 million from 57 million cases, the release said.

Etienne described South America as the "epicenter" of the global pandemic, with cases sharply increasing in Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, and also surging in Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile.

More than 247 million coroanvirus vaccines have been administered in the region thus far, according to the release.

Related Topics

Died Argentina Brazil Paraguay Peru Chile Colombia Venezuela Uruguay Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

1 hour ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

2 hours ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

1 hour ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

1 hour ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

1 hour ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.