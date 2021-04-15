Vaccines in The Americas Fall Short of Supply Needed to Halt COVID-19 Surge - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Reduced vaccine deliveries to Latin American and Caribbean nations in recent weeks underscore the need to rely on other mitigation measures amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne warned on Wednesday.

"I cannot stress this enough - for most countries, vaccines are not going to stop this wave of the pandemic. There are simply not enough of them available to protect everyone in the countries at greatest risk," Etienne said in a press release based on her weekly media briefing.

In recent weeks, constraints on producers have slowed vaccine deliveries, and supplies are not expected to normalize for a few more weeks, Etienne said.

Etienne urged nations to double down on mitigation measures such as face masks and social distancing, while warning against a continued trend of nations relaxing restrictions designed to slow the contagion.

In the past week, the virus infected more than 1.3 million people and nearly 36,000 people died, bring the pandemic death toll to more than 1.3 million from 57 million cases, the release said.

Etienne described South America as the "epicenter" of the global pandemic, with cases sharply increasing in Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, and also surging in Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile.

More than 247 million coroanvirus vaccines have been administered in the region thus far, according to the release.